Amundi Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in MARA were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MARA by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MARA during the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MARA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in MARA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MARA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MARA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

