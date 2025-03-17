Amundi Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HII. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $196.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.27 and a 200-day moving average of $213.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $294.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.