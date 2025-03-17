Amundi Increases Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 735.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

