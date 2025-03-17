Amundi Increases Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in argenx by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,486 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in argenx by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $604.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $638.20 and a 200 day moving average of $596.88. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $349.86 and a 12 month high of $678.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.45 and a beta of 0.59.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

