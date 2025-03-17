Amundi Increases Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Amundi raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 190.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,727,000 after acquiring an additional 239,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,523,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 602,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:FSS opened at $77.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.70.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.