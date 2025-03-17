Amundi Increases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Amundi boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Guidewire Software by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 679,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 764,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,839,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $185.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.26, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,192,733.80. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $258,129.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,291.68. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,056 shares of company stock worth $8,094,892. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

