Amundi Invests $2.33 Million in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Amundi bought a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth approximately $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 3,620.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,131,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $193,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828.43. This represents a 94.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 28,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $2,060,604.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 346,560 shares in the company, valued at $25,070,150.40. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,712 shares of company stock valued at $41,583,311.

Rubrik Stock Up 27.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $70.54 on Monday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBRK shares. William Blair started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

