Amundi Lowers Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Amundi lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,324 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 529,376 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,964.75. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Glj Research cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

