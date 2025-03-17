Amundi Raises Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Amundi grew its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 191.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.05% of Arcosa worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $15,919,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Arcosa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA opened at $80.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.57. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $113.43.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

