Amundi Raises Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,019 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,333,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,145,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,745,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,561 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,307,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after buying an additional 762,953 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CIO Mayukh Sukhatme sold 412,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $4,971,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,836,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,980,391.35. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 896,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,654.85. This represents a 10.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,388,170 shares of company stock worth $27,612,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

