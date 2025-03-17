Amundi Raises Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.10% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,524,000 after acquiring an additional 177,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,169,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after acquiring an additional 203,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE UE opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 128.81%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

