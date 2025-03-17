Amundi Reduces Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Lineage were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LINE. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lineage by 7,466.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste purchased 24,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,178.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lineage Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lineage stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. Lineage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LINE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

