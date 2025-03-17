Amundi Reduces Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Amundi decreased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.11% of Autohome worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 948.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 71,923 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 261,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Autohome by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.26 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

