Amundi Sells 12,676 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Amundi cut its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KB opened at $54.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KB. StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

