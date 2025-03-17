Amundi Sells 16,537 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Amundi reduced its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Qualys by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Qualys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 4.0 %

QLYS stock opened at $126.39 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $174.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $995,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,292.48. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.24, for a total transaction of $121,615.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,296.48. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,926 shares of company stock worth $3,745,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.