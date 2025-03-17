Amundi Takes Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Amundi owned 0.06% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT opened at $35.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $41.38.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $1,253,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,006.64. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

