Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $287,144,000 after purchasing an additional 803,257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,252,000 after purchasing an additional 587,329 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,540,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 467,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 118,686 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.6 %

BUD opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

