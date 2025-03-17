Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $92.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.