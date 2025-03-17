Assetmark Inc. Has $26,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

