Atria Investments Inc Acquires 508 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 28.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:WD opened at $87.33 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 84.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Further Reading

