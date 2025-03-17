Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,026,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 147.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 725,803 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $9,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,356,000 after buying an additional 289,596 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $6,171,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JWN opened at $24.21 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

