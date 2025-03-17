Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 149,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.87. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

