Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 362.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 255.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.18. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTDR

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.