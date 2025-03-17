Atria Investments Inc Has $361,000 Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after buying an additional 2,246,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $58,855,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 997,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 789,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $20,773,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $13,058,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 4.7 %

WSC stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 199.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

