Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 137.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,967,000 after acquiring an additional 206,992 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 188,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,695,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

