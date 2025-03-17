Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,670 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REYN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,707,000 after buying an additional 139,576 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ REYN opened at $23.41 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,889 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.21. This represents a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.