Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Shares in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kinetik by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Kinetik Price Performance

Kinetik stock opened at $53.05 on Monday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.85.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $219,873,736.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,106,647.60. This trade represents a 79.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

