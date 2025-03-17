Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,008 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 617 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $76,032.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 832,910 shares in the company, valued at $102,639,499.30. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $4,414,924. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $127.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

