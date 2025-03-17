Atria Investments Inc Sells 378 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 224,982 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 127,240 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 940.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

EEFT opened at $102.30 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.