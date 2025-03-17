Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Azenta by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Azenta by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 32,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Azenta by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

