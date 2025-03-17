Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $549.82 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,127,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $549,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $232.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.29 and its 200-day moving average is $238.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

