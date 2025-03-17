BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,838 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 109,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,092,000 after purchasing an additional 129,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

