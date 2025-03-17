BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,376,000 after acquiring an additional 217,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,685 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,309,000 after acquiring an additional 445,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,553,000 after acquiring an additional 60,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,963,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,427,000 after acquiring an additional 361,112 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $28.72 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

