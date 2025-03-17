Bravias Capital Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 22,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 8,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.03 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

