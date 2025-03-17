Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brookfield by 131.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 263,375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 5.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,670,000 after purchasing an additional 591,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,507,000 after buying an additional 351,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 409,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 142,603 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

BN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

