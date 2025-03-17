Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 280,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 57,042 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $66.77 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.