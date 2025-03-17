Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Update

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $192.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas has a one year low of $155.89 and a one year high of $228.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

