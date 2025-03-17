Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,053 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $57,956,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,323,000 after buying an additional 100,394 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,367,000 after buying an additional 99,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $16,525,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $193.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.27. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.54 and a 1-year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

