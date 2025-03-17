Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 426.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CUZ

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.