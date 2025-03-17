Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,239 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,376,000 after acquiring an additional 217,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 21,752.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,685 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after acquiring an additional 445,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,553,000 after acquiring an additional 60,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,963,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after acquiring an additional 361,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

BorgWarner Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $28.72 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

