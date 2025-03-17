Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Vipshop Stock Up 0.5 %

VIPS opened at $16.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

