Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,586 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of JD.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

NASDAQ JD opened at $43.16 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

