Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 505,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $57.06 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.