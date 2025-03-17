Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 94,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $49.72 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

