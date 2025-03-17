Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys New Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $37,332,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIK opened at $40.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.11.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Viking in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

