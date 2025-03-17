Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 163.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
Qorvo Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $71.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.96, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $130.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on QRVO
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qorvo
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.