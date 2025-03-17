Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 163.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $71.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.96, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $130.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

Read Our Latest Report on QRVO

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.