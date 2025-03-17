Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPR. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

