Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 253.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

