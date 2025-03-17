Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

