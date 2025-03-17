Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of APi Group by 79.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 269,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 119,229 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at $881,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at $2,586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of APi Group by 5,964.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 157,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at $3,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $37.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

